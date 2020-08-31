Amalgamated Bank Sells 438 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 17.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $381,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $577,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $5,272,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $59.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

