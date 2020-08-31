Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Continental were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Continental by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 1,349.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Continental by 519.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 496,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 416,433 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United Continental by 36,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 340,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 347,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 238,724 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Barclays cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $37.34 on Monday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.42.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.