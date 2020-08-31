Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $430,000 Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Evertec were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 247,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Evertec Inc has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

