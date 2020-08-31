Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 79.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,316,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,974,000 after buying an additional 80,576 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

