Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after acquiring an additional 289,862 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 303,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 264,108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 256,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 426,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,351,000 after acquiring an additional 218,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $280.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.71. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $291.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $10,359,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.