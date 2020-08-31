Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,601,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,445,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 838,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

