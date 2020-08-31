Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,179 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,233 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $1,712,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 12.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $64.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,227.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,155 shares of company stock worth $972,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

