Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,910 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 874,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,823,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

