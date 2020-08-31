Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after acquiring an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $139,159,000 after acquiring an additional 734,319 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,248,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 125.3% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 535,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,723.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 276,232 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $100.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

