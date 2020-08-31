CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,520,000 after buying an additional 389,630 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,349,000 after purchasing an additional 111,636 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 469,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 762,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

