US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,483 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,754 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 208.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,250 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 105,607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,960 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 146.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.66. R1 RCM Inc has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RCM. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

