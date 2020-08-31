Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $61.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. Analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

