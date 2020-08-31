Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $884,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $47,657,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after buying an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM opened at $207.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.42. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Loop Capital upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

