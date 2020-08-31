Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 162,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,883,000 after acquiring an additional 134,291 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 51.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Insiders have sold 23,972 shares of company stock worth $2,289,793 over the last three months. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $98.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

