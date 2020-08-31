Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $54,352,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Avalara by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 384,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Avalara by 9,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $99,526.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $2,873,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,652.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $130.82 on Monday. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.