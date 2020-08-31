Assetmark Inc. Has $170,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $346.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

