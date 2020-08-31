Assetmark Inc. Buys 946 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. CWM LLC grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,719.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays increased their price objective on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.