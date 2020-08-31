Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 184,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1,070.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,672 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVA opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 92.39 and a quick ratio of 92.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 76.28% and a return on equity of 59.83%. Analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INVA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

