Assetmark Inc. Sells 44,740 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,740 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $78.35 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.