Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 9,819.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 161,444 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 113,389 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $5,902,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $5,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $61.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.