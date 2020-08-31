Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.83.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $220.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.39 and a 200-day moving average of $244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

