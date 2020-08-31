Assetmark Inc. Invests $153,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.09. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.