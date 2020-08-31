HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 145.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $51.09 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

