Assetmark Inc. Purchases 702 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TopBuild by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,692,000 after buying an additional 774,685 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $17,312,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $16,070,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,224.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $9,268,097. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.