Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,034 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in CGI by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 133,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 15.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in CGI by 0.7% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 180,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in CGI by 68.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 48.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.48.

GIB stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

