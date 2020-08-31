Analysts Set NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target at $24.27

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.27.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NMI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. NMI has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

