Analysts Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Price Target at $161.33

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.33.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 481.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Snap-on by 3,966.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after acquiring an additional 688,798 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Snap-on by 171.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 673,707 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Snap-on by 34.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after acquiring an additional 358,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $150.34 on Friday. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.