Analysts Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Price Target at $161.33

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.33.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 481.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Snap-on by 3,966.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after acquiring an additional 688,798 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Snap-on by 171.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 673,707 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Snap-on by 34.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after acquiring an additional 358,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $150.34 on Friday. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Analyst Recommendations for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Avalara Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Avalara Inc
Assetmark Inc. Has $170,000 Position in Intuit Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Has $170,000 Position in Intuit Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Buys 946 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
Assetmark Inc. Buys 946 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innoviva Inc
Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innoviva Inc
Assetmark Inc. Sells 44,740 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc
Assetmark Inc. Sells 44,740 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc
Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report