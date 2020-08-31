Brokerages Set Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Price Target at $24.00

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

NYSE TSE opened at $26.14 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $256,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $855,200. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 184,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trinseo by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Trinseo by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.