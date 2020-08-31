Brokerages Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) PT at CHF 20.50

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 20.50.

Several analysts have commented on ABBN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

