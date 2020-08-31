Brokerages Set Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CORE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Core-Mark stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 278.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

