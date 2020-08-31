Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Target Price at $152.38

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.38.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,743 shares of company stock worth $5,323,449 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

