Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Price Target at $177.79

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

