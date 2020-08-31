Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Target Price at $105.80

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $97.55 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $106.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

