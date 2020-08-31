Brokerages Set Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Target Price at $19.80

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $570.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 152.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 415,820 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,432 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

