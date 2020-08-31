Brokerages Set FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $286.72

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.36 and a 200 day moving average of $247.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

