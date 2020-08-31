Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT at $207.82

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Avalara Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Avalara Inc
Assetmark Inc. Has $170,000 Position in Intuit Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Has $170,000 Position in Intuit Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Buys 946 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
Assetmark Inc. Buys 946 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innoviva Inc
Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innoviva Inc
Assetmark Inc. Sells 44,740 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc
Assetmark Inc. Sells 44,740 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc
Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report