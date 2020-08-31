Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT at $207.82

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

