Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $15.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Prothena has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.