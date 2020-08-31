Brokerages Set DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $27.70

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 28.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 74.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in DXC Technology by 123.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 125,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 68,996 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 370,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

