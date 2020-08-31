Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $39.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,790,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,858,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,189,000 after purchasing an additional 196,474 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,299,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after purchasing an additional 280,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

