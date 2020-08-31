Brokerages Set Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Target Price at $22.86

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $2,636,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,779.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meritor by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 680,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 648,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,596,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTOR stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

