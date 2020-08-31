Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target at $130.20

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,597 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,701 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

