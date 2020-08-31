New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $71.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $2,822,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,385 shares of company stock worth $5,784,397 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 276.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

