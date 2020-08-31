Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Covestro (1COV)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Covestro (ETR: 1COV) recently:

  • 8/21/2020 – Covestro was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/20/2020 – Covestro was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2020 – Covestro was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/18/2020 – Covestro was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/18/2020 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 8/18/2020 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
  • 8/18/2020 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/18/2020 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2020 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/29/2020 – Covestro was given a new €30.50 ($35.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/27/2020 – Covestro was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/27/2020 – Covestro was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2020 – Covestro was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2020 – Covestro was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2020 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Covestro was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Covestro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 7/23/2020 – Covestro was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Covestro was given a new €30.50 ($35.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Covestro was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Covestro was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Covestro was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/20/2020 – Covestro was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/17/2020 – Covestro was given a new €30.50 ($35.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/15/2020 – Covestro was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2020 – Covestro was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/13/2020 – Covestro was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/13/2020 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/10/2020 – Covestro was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/10/2020 – Covestro was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2020 – Covestro was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2020 – Covestro was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2020 – Covestro was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/7/2020 – Covestro was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2020 – Covestro was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2020 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1COV stock opened at €39.84 ($46.87) on Monday. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.52.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Derivative

