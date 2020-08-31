Assetmark Inc. Sells 4,148 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.5% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,230,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 26.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 682,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 142,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 46.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 58.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 86,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 218,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

NYSE:SC opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.26. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

