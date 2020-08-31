Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,806 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $277.28 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.