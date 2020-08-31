Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.16 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

