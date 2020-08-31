Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 17.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

NYSE FMS opened at $42.25 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7073 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

