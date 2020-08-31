Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 281.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 45.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

