Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $99.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.