Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,543 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Sidoti upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

